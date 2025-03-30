Holmberg saw a season-low 7:38 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Holmberg had six points over five games between Feb. 22 and March 2, but he's put up just a single assist across his last 11 outings. His ice time has been trending downward as well, and he was even scratched for the two games prior to Saturday. The 26-year-old has seen time on the second line occasionally, but his current role is not fantasy friendly. He's at 15 points, 60 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-1 rating across 59 appearances.