Holmberg has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Islanders.
Holmberg has been cold in recent weeks, as he's been held without a point while recording five hits, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while averaging 12:24 of ice time over his last six appearances. He'll be unavailable for at least one game due to his illness. Connor Dewar is expected to center the fourth line Tuesday, while Ryan Reaves will likely enter the lineup.
