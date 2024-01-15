Holmberg scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Holmberg was given a top-line look amid a roster shuffle in response to Saturday's collapse versus Colorado. He saw 12:57 of ice time Sunday and logged the opening goal early in the second period. He's picked up four points over the last five games, so a promotion in the lineup doesn't come as a surprise. Holmberg has two goals, five points, 17 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 15 appearances this season, mainly as a bottom-six player.