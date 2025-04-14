Holmberg scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Holmberg a 19-game goal drought with his first-period tally Sunday. In that span, he had three assists, 19 hits, 17 shots on net and 14 blocked shots. The 26-year-old has been in a fourth-line role lately, but he's occasionally moved up in the lineup when he's playing well. Holmberg is at 17 points over 66 contests, matching his 54-game output from 2023-24. He's added 66 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 43 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 2024-25.