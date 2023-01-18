Holmberg (illness) was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday, source reports.
Holmberg missed the Maple Leafs' last two games with an illness, but his demotion to the minors suggests he's no longer under the weather. The 23-year-old winger has picked up 11 points through 28 top-level appearances this year.
