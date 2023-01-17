Holmberg (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Panthers, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Holmberg will miss a second straight contest due to an illness. The 23-year-old winger, who's picked up 11 points through 28 games this season, will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's game versus Winnipeg.
