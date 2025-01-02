Holmberg (illness) will not be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Thursday, per NHL.com.

Holmberg was a healthy scratch in three of seven games prior to getting sick, so he was fair from a lock to suit up Thursday even if he was fully fit. When he has played, the 25-year-old winger has struggled to produce, as he is currently stuck in a six-game pointless streak during which he managed a meager three shots.