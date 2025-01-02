Holmberg (illness) will not be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Thursday, per NHL.com.
Holmberg was a healthy scratch in three of seven games prior to getting sick, so he was fair from a lock to suit up Thursday even if he was fully fit. When he has played, the 25-year-old winger has struggled to produce, as he is currently stuck in a six-game pointless streak during which he managed a meager three shots.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Ruled out with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Ties game with shortie•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Nabs helper Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Finds assist in overtime win•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Produces helper in win•