Holmberg (illness) skated with Toronto's scratches but won't play against Philadelphia on Sunday, per Nick Barden of The Hockey News.
Holmberg will miss his fourth straight outing, though he could be healthy enough to play if called upon. He has registered two goals, six points, 23 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 14 hits across 32 appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Still sidelined against Isles•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Ruled out with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Ties game with shortie•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Nabs helper Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Deposits empty-netter•