Holmberg (illness) skated with Toronto's scratches but won't play against Philadelphia on Sunday, per Nick Barden of The Hockey News.

Holmberg will miss his fourth straight outing, though he could be healthy enough to play if called upon. He has registered two goals, six points, 23 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 14 hits across 32 appearances this season.

