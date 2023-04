Zohorna was shipped down to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Zohorna has made just two appearances for the Leafs this season in which he garnered one goal, six shots and two hits while averaging 9:12 of ice time. The demotion of Zohorna could be an indication that Mitchell Marner (rest) and Ryan O'Reilly (finger) will both be ready to suit up against the Blue Jackets.