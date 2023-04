Zohorna scored a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over Ottawa.

It was his debut in blue and white. Zohorna scored blocker side with a wrist shot from the left slot. The 6-foot-6 forward played 6:15 and managed four shots, one block and one hit. Zohorna, who is up on an emergency basis, will return to the AHL once Noel Acciari (neck) and Wayne Simmonds (illness) return.