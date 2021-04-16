The Maple Leafs recalled Sandin to the taxi squad via AHL Toronto on Thursday, CapFriendly reports.
Sandin suffered a broken foot Feb. 25, and had began the rehab process with AHL Toronto. The Swede suited up in one AHL game, going pointless with a plus-1 rating. The 21-year-old could return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Vancouver, but he'll still need to be activated to the active roster in order to do so.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Back at practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Battling broken foot•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Goes down to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Collects assist in limited time•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: In line for season debut•