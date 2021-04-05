Sandin (foot) practiced with AHL Toronto on Monday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Sandin suffered a broken foot Feb. 15, and this was his first practice appearance since the injury. The 21-year-old should be back in the lineup soon, and if he shows enough promise, he could get a promotion to the big club. After all, the 2018 first-round pick played 28 NHL games last year, generating eight points.
