Sandin (foot) practiced with AHL Toronto on Monday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Sandin suffered a broken foot Feb. 15, and this was his first practice appearance since the injury. The 21-year-old should be back in the lineup soon, and if he shows enough promise, he could get a promotion to the big club. After all, the 2018 first-round pick played 28 NHL games last year, generating eight points.