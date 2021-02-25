The Maple Leafs revealed Thursday that Sandin fractured his foot last week and will be re-evaluated in mid-March.

Sandin suffered this injury in the minors, and he'll need at least a few more weeks before he has a chance to return. The 20-year-old is a rising prospect for the Leafs after posting 15 points in 21 AHL games last year. Once he's back to full health, Sandin should be one of the first recalls if injuries pile up for the big club.