Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Best defender at World Juniors
Sandin was named best defenceman at the 2020 World Junior Championship.
He finished tied for fourth in tournament scoring with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games. His Team Sweden won the bronze medal. Sandin could be in line for a promotion to the Maple Leafs once he returns to North America, so be ready for a waiver claim. He could help.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: X-rays show no break•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Participating in World Juniors•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Bumps down a rank•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Only seeing limited ice•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Playing well beyond years•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.