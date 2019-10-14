The Maple Leafs assigned Sandin to AHL Toronto on Monday.

Sandin slotted in for six games with the big club and averaged just 12:13 TOI. He managed two assists in limited action. The 19-year-old -- who was the Maple Leafs first-round pick (29th overall) in 2018 -- will fine-tune his game in the minors for now while veteran Kevin Gravel is called up to take his place with the big club. Last season, Sandin posted 28 points in 44 AHL games.