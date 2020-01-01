Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Cleared to play Thursday
Sandin will be in the lineup against Sweden on Thursday, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
After taking a slash to the wrist, there was concern that Sandin would miss some time but x-rays came back negative. Once the World Junior Championships wrap up, the blueliner figures to return to AHL Toronto, though he has likely shown the team enough to warrant a call-up sooner rather than later.
