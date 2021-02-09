Sandin posted an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Sandin had the secondary helper on Auston Matthews' third-period tally Monday. That's not bad production for Sandin, who saw just 5:00 of ice time in seven shifts during his season debut. The Maple Leafs deployed a seven-defensemen lineup, and Sandin got the short end of the stick in a split with Mikko Lehtonen on the third pairing. The 20-year-old Sandin had eight points and a minus-7 rating in 28 contests last year, but the Swede may still be a year or two away from taking on a more permanent role.