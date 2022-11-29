Sandin connected on a second-period marker and was credited with an assist during Monday's 4-2 win over the host Red Wings.

Sandin scored his first goal in 24 games Monday, developing off a primary assist by Auston Matthews. The 22-year-old defenseman has seven career goals in 112 outings. Sandin previously scored in back-to-back games last season (Feb. 28 and March 20). Sandin, who added two shots, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating against the Red Wings, received 17:48 of ice time after earning at least 21:50 during his previous three appearances.