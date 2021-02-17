Sandin, who's currently in the AHL, is expected to miss several weeks with a foot injury, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Sandin sits atop the pecking order in terms of potential call-ups among Toronto defensemen, but he won't be an option for the big club for at least a few weeks. The 2018 first-round pick picked up an assist in his season debut with the Maple Leafs Feb. 8 against the Canucks.