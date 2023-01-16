Sandin sat out Monday's practice with an illness, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Toronto currently has a flu bug going around the room. Sandin has 15 points, 44 shots on goal, 45 blocks and 89 hits in 40 games this season. If he can't play Tuesday versus Florida, Jordie Benn is slated to fill in on the back end.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: First goal in 11 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Is day-to-day•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Won't play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Won't return to contest•