Sandin picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Sandin moved up to the top pairing with T.J. Brodie and was exceptional. Earlier this week, his coach Sheldon Keefe said Sandin would like play every game for the remainder of the season with Zach Bogosian sidelined. With strong defensive play and two points in his last three games, Sandin may already be forcing his way into a permanent position on the blue line. He could offer late season fantasy help if he keeps this up.