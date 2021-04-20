Sandin is expected to be promoted to Toronto's active roster and play Tuesday against the Canucks, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Sandin is expected to skate with Zach Bogosian on the Maple Leafs' third pairing Tuesday. The 21-year-old blueliner picked up an assist in his lone appearance with the big club this season Feb. 8 versus Vancouver.
