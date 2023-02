Sandin (upper body) practiced Sunday and will likely suit up against the Kraken, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Sandin has missed three games after suffering the upper-body injury last Saturday. He should return to a third-pairing role beside Justin Holl while playing on Toronto's second power-play unit. The 22-year-old Sandin has four goals, 16 assists, and a plus-8 rating in 51 games this season.