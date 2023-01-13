Sandin scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to Detroit on Toronto on Thursday.
He first a shot that deflected off Dylan Larkin's stick in the second and past Ville Husso. It was Sandin's first goal in 11 games. The defender has carved out a regular role for the Leafs and is now one point away from equalling his career mark of 16 points, set last season in 51 contests. Sandin has played 39 games so far this year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Is day-to-day•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Won't play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Won't return to contest•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Two helpers in Tuesday's win•