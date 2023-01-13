Sandin scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to Detroit on Toronto on Thursday.

He first a shot that deflected off Dylan Larkin's stick in the second and past Ville Husso. It was Sandin's first goal in 11 games. The defender has carved out a regular role for the Leafs and is now one point away from equalling his career mark of 16 points, set last season in 51 contests. Sandin has played 39 games so far this year.