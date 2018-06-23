Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Gets drafted 29th overall

Sandin was drafted 29th overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Sandin is a safe pick on the back end, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have talent. He's a mobile defender who can join the rush or box out opposing forwards with equal ease. Sandin's smarts mean he's a strong decision-maker when he has the puck, but his offensive upside pales in comparison to the top talent in 2018. This all-round second-pairing defender should arrive in the NHL in a couple short years. Wait on Sandin until he has ascended to that role permanently.