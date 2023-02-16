Sandin collected a goal and an assist in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 victory over Chicago on Wednesday.
Sandin's marker came at 8:14 of the first period to give Toronto a 2-1 edge. He has four goals and 18 points in 50 contests in 2022-23. The 22-year-old was limited to an assist over his previous 10 games.
