Sandin was assigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Sandin played just one game at the top level, recording an assist over five minutes of ice time. The 2018 first-round pick (28th overall) will continue his development by handling top-pairing minutes in the minors. He could arrive in the NHL as a full-time player as soon as next season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Collects assist in limited time•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: In line for season debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Returning to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Shifts to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Scratched again in Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Healthy scratch against Sharks•