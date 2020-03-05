Sandin was a healthy scratch Monday against San Jose.

It was simply a break -- Sandin has played a lot of hockey for the Marlies (AHL), Sweden (IIHF U20) and now the Leafs. He had an assist Saturday against Vancouver, but also saw just 13:23 in ice time. Sandin is a good one, but he doesn't turn 20 until Saturday. The NHL is rough on teenage defenders. He has one goal and seven assists in 26 games.