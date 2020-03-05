Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Healthy scratch against Sharks
Sandin was a healthy scratch Monday against San Jose.
It was simply a break -- Sandin has played a lot of hockey for the Marlies (AHL), Sweden (IIHF U20) and now the Leafs. He had an assist Saturday against Vancouver, but also saw just 13:23 in ice time. Sandin is a good one, but he doesn't turn 20 until Saturday. The NHL is rough on teenage defenders. He has one goal and seven assists in 26 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Lands first NHL goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Posts two helpers in NHL return•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Recalled by Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Best defender at World Juniors•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: X-rays show no break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.