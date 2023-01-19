Sandin (illness) will be back in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

In addition to his five-on-five role, Sandin is expected to link up with the No. 2 power-play unit, which should give him some increased opportunities to get onto the scoresheet. With 15 points through 40 games this year, the 22-year-old blueliner should be a lock to get over the 20-point threshold for the first time and could even push for 30, making him a decent mid-range fantasy target.