Sandin is expected to make his season debut in Monday's game versus the Canucks, he reports.
The Maple Leafs will roll with seven defensemen to open a spot for Sandin. The 2018 first-round pick (29th overall) suited up in 28 games with the big club last season, recording eight points and 10 PIM while averaging 14:19 of ice time per contest.
