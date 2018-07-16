Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Inks three-year deal
Sandin has signed a three, entry-level deal with the Leafs, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Toronto made the Swede their 2018 first round pick when they picked him 29th and now they assure they'll have him for three years. He is coming a season where he scored 45 points on 12 goals and 33 assists in 51 games in the Ontario Hockey League. He is currently eligible to spend next season either in the OHL or in a league in Sweden, seemingly making him a longshot to play in the NHL next year.
