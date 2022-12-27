Sandin's (neck) recovery has progressed to the point where he's day-to-day, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told David Alter of Sports Illustrated on Tuesday.

Sandin missed Thursday's game against Philadelphia because of the injury. The 22-year-old was on the ice with the Maple Leafs during Tuesday's practice, and Keefe said he looked great. Sandin has two goals and 14 points in 33 games this season while averaging 18:06 of ice time.