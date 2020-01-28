Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Lands first NHL goal
Sandin scored the game-winning goal and added an assist with three shots Monday in a 5-2 win over Nashville.
Sandin crept in from the point and buried a loose puck to give Toronto a 3-1 lead less than five minutes into the second period. It was the first NHL goal for the 19-year-old defenseman, who also lobbed a picture-perfect breakaway pass to William Nylander on the game's first goal early in the first period. In his four games since being recalled from the AHL, Sandin has provided a goal and three assists with seven shots and a plus-3 rating.
