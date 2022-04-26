Sandin (knee) is probable to return Friday against visiting Boston, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Sandin will miss one more contest Tuesday against Detroit, extending his absence to 19 consecutive games. However, it sounds like he'll be good to go Friday, so those looking to roster Sandin for fantasy rosters should check back for an update confirming his status.
