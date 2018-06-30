Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: May play in Sweden in 2018-19

Sandin is eligible to play next season in either the OHL or back home in Sweden, reports TSN.ca.

Leafs' general manager Kyle Dubas said Sandin has about "two years of runway" left before competing for a job in the pros. The defender has one year left on his contract with Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League. He played there briefly before jumping to the OHL Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds for the rest of 2017-18. Sandin has been steadfast in his desire to go home and has already played with Rogle between the scouting combine and the draft. He feels he is now more ready to play against men and doing so could help him get to the NHL faster.