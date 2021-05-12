Sandin was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
The Maple Leafs needed to free up cap space to activate Frederik Andersen (lower body), so Sandin was placed on the taxi squad. The 21-year-old Sandin didn't play Saturday versus the Canadiens, but he had three assists in his last eight games before sitting out.
