Sandin scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Sandin scored in the second period to stretch Toronto's lead to 3-0. The goal was his second of the year -- both of them have been in the last four games. The 22-year-old defenseman has been a solid contributor with nine points, 25 shots on net, 67 hits, 34 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 27 appearances. With injuries piling up on the Maple Leafs' blue line, Sandin should be able to retain a top-four role for a bit longer, though Jordie Benn (upper body), T.J. Brodie (oblique) and Morgan Rielly (knee) could all be back before the end of December.