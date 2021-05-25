Sandin (undisclosed) is a scratch for Game 4 against Montreal on Tuesday, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports. It's unclear if he's injured or a healthy scratch.

Sandin's absence is of the somewhat unexpected variety, as he wasn't reportedly dealing with injury prior to the game and has averaged a whopping 4:34 of power-play time through the first three games of the series. Nonetheless, the blueliner will look to return for Game 5 back in Toronto on Thursday.