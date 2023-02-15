Sandin has two points (one goal, one assist) in his last 16 games.
Sandin tallied 14 points in his first 33 games, but his offense has dried up since the calendar turned to 2023. Managers should keep him on the bench right now. There have been rumors that Sandin could be offered up in a trade before the deadline. His fantasy future may be better served in a different uniform.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: In action against Jets•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Ruled out versus Cats•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Dealing with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: First goal in 11 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Is day-to-day•