Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Only seeing limited ice
Sandin is averaging 10:36 on the Leafs' third defense pairing.
The kid looks good, but coach Mike Babcock is playing his top four a ton -- all are averaging over 22:30. As good as Sandin is, his development would be better served as a number one guy in the AHL than warming the bench in the NHL. That and his ability to move without clearing waivers makes him the likely candidate to go down when Travis Dermott returns.
