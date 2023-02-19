Sandin (undisclosed) is not available Sunday against Chicago, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Sandin is "sore" after Saturday's game so it sounds like a day-to-day issue for now. The 22-year-old has 20 points while averaging 18 minutes of ice time through 51 games this season. Conor Timmins will dress in his absence Sunday.
