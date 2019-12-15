Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Participating in World Juniors
Sandin will join Team Sweden for the upcoming World Juniors Championships, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
A first-round selection in the 2018 NHL Draft, Sandin has racked up two goals and 12 points in 18 contests with AHL Toronto this season. He also tallied a pair of assists in the Maple Leafs' first six games of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.