Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Posts two helpers in NHL return
Sandin recorded two assists, including one with the man advantage, in his first NHL game since Oct. 12.
This performance certainly didn't make it feel like Sandin hadn't played at the NHL level in more than three months. He played 16:12 and received nearly two minutes of ice time on the power play. One has to believe that this performance will earn Sandin another opportunity in the lineup. He now has zero goals and four assists in seven career games.
