Sandin notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
The Swedish blueliner has four assists and a plus-6 rating through nine appearances. Sandin is essentially locked in to a third-pairing job as long as Zach Bogosian (shoulder) is out. The two blueliners could compete for playing time in the playoffs.
