Sandin (undisclosed) is slated to return to the lineup for Thursday's Game 5 versus Montreal, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Sandin is expected to replace Travis Dermott on Toronto's third pairing for Thursday's contest following his one-game absence. He's picked up a goal and four shots on net through three playoff games this year.
