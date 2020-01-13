Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Recalled by Leafs
The Maple Leafs recalled Sandin from AHL Toronto on Monday.
Sandin hasn't played an NHL game since Oct. 12, and he most recently was named the best defenseman at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old Swede recorded three goals and seven assists over 10 games en route to a bronze medal. It's unlikely the Leafs are calling him up to watch from the press box, so he'll look to crack the lineup Tuesday versus the Devils.
