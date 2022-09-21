Sandin, a restricted free agent, has yet to sign a new contract with the Leafs and will miss the start of training camp, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports Wednesday.

Sandin's absence will be further compounded by the injury to Timothy Liljegren (groin). With both defensemen missing during camp, Jordie Benn and Victor Mete should get more opportunities to show team brass what they have and to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster.