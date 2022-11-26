Sandin led Leafs defenders in power-play time Friday in a 4-3 win over Minnesota.

The Leafs have lost their top four on the blue line, so Sandin has been pressed into an opportunity that many thought was over this head at this point in his career. But he has responded. On Friday, he was on PP1 and had 3:50 in ice time with the man advantage. And while he didn't get points, Sandin did lay three hits, fire two shots and block two more. And he has two assists in his last four games. Sandin may have some sneaky fantasy value over the next several weeks.