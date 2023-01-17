Sandin (illness) will not be available against Florida on Tuesday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Sandin was able to skate Tuesday but won't be ready in time to suit up versus the Panthers. Without Sandin in the lineup, Jordie Benn figures to play in just his second game of 2023. Once healthy, Sandin should be right back into the lineup, though he'll be hard-pressed to offer more than mid-range fantasy value given his lack of offensive upside.