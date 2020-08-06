Sandin is not in the lineup for Thursday's Game 3 against Columbus.
There's not much to see here from a fantasy perspective, as Sandin has yet to suit up in the playoffs and was a healthy scratch for a couple games at the end of the regular season. The 20-year-old blueliner managed eight points in 28 games this year.
